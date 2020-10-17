QPR go close in draw at Bournemouth

Bournemouth 0 QPR 0

QPR came close to pulling off a surprise away win.

Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic produced two smart saves to deny Macauley Bonne as Rangers pushed the Cherries all the way at the Vitality Stadium.







Rangers matched Bournemouth in the first half and were unfortunate not to enter the break with the lead.

After Ilias Chair went close, Luke Amos pounced on a loose ball to put Bonne through on goal and he was denied by Begovic’s outstretched leg.

Begovic was on hand to thwart Rangers again when he blocked Bonne’s back-heel after Lee Wallace picked the striker out with driven cross into the box.

The hosts’ best chance fell to Dominic Solanke, who fired wide of the target after being found with a long, raking pass over the Rangers defence.

The second half told a slightly different story and Bournemouth put Rangers under serious pressure. Osman Kakay produced two vital blocks to help the visitors stand firm.

QPR: Dieng; Kakay, Dickie, Barbet, Wallace; Cameron, Ball; Osayi-Samuel (Adomah 67), Amos (Carroll 72), Chair (Willock 83); Bonne.

Subs not used: Kelly, Kane, Masterson, Bettache.







