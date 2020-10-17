Bournemouth v QPR player ratings

QPR secured a creditable 0-0 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 6

Never really had a save to make but once again the Swiss stopper looked assured and confident, particularly with the ball at his feet.

Osman Kakay: 7

Tenacious in the tackle and always willing to get forward and made one crucial block in the second half to thwart a Bournemouth attack.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Much improved performance from the Frenchman. Kept the £20m Dominic Solanke firmly in check.

Rob Dickie: 8

An outstanding display. Looked a class act bringing the ball out of defence and was a towering presence at the heart of the Rangers back four.

Lee Wallace: 8

Steady presence at left-back and probably his best game since his move from Glasgow Rangers.

Dominic Ball: 7

For his obvious limitations, Ball’s work-rate can never be faulted. Broke up play well and won his battles but often guilty of giving away the ball away in good areas.

Geoff Cameron: 7

The Rangers captain marshalled the midfield well and delivered a superb ball in the first half to set up a decent chance for Bright Osayi-Smauel.

Luke Amos: 8

Amos’ most impressive performance since his move from Spurs. Tenacious in the tackle and came out on top in his battle with Lewis Cook. Used the ball wisely but was unfortunate to have to limp off with a knee injury after catching his studs in the turf in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 6

Another busy display and showed some good touches but never really affected the game. The quality of his set-piece deliveries was mixed.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Enjoyed a good battle with the experienced Adam Smith, who was moved to the other wing after half-time, but was withdrawn in the second half after picking up a knock.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Worked the Bournemouth defence with his movement but missed two very presentable chances before half-time on a frustrating afternoon for the striker.

Albert Adomah: 7

Lively after being introduced from the bench in the final 20 minutes and was denied a possible goal and a dream debut with his first touch by a superb last-ditch tackle from Cook.

Tom Carroll: 6

Neat and tidy but not on long enough to make a real impression.

Chris Willlock: 6

A 10-minute cameo role from the former Arsenal man, who made one good run in the final minutes to force a corner.







