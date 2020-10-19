Young QPR midfielder set for loan move



Stephen Duke-McKenna is among youngsters QPR are looking to send out on loan to non-League clubs.

Duke-McKenna, 20, has yet to make a senior club appearance and Rangers are keen for him to pick up first-team experience.







He was signed in July last year after being released by Bolton. Prior to that he was with Everton.

The Liverpool-born Duke-McKenna has played international football for Guyana.

Meanwhile, QPR are awaiting news on the extent of a knee injury Luke Amos suffered at Bournemouth on Saturday.







