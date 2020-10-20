QPR boss has ‘no plans’ to look for free agents after Amos injury

QPR boss Mark Warburton has insisted his squad will cope with the loss of Luke Amos.

Midfielder Amos is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage for the second time in his career.







Players currently without clubs can be signed outside of transfer windows and the representatives of several free agents have been in contact with Rangers.

But Warburton says he currently has “no plans” to make a signing.

He explained: “If you’re going to add someone then it has to be someone with a quality that we haven’t got.

“We’ve still got options, with young Faysal Bettache, Ilias Chair and other boys who can play in a variety of positions.

“It’s about using the squad – and we’ve always gone with a tight squad of 22 or 23 max.

“If the right player who we think adds value comes along then we’ll move, but at the moment we have no plans to.”

Amos’ injury could result in an opportunity for youngster Bettache, who impressed Warburton during pre-season.

“He was on the bench at the weekend for a reason; he deserves to be there,” Warburton said.

“He’s doing well and impressing the coaching staff. If I call upon Faysal I’ll have no hesitation to do so and I’ve no doubt he’ll do well.”







