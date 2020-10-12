Midfielder Kuaté could be offered QPR trial
QPR could offer a trial to midfielder Wato Kuaté.
The Cameroon-born 25-year-old is without a club, having recently left Finnish outfit Rovaniemen Palloseura.
He was on Manchester City’s books as a teenager and has since had spells playing in Greece, Cyprus and Israel.
Kuaté returned to the UK for a brief spell with Dundee United in 2017 and is now seeking a move to England.
Championship clubs have been made aware of his availability and QPR are considering inviting him to train with them and potentially get an outing for their development side.
Chris Stevens
13/10/2020 @ 1:32 pm
I like your optimism about the team’s chances this season, but this new ground is all just talk and has been for years (Chris Wright spoke about one in the late 1990s). I’ll keep the lid on any excitement on this subject until a site and permissions are all secured.
Chris
13/10/2020 @ 1:31 pm
Barry Parkinson
12/10/2020 @ 7:46 pm
For the first time since Les Ferdinand played for QPR have I been this excited about the coming season supporting QPR, all the signings have rekindled my love for the game of Football, and I for one am pleased to hear that Bright O.S is signing a new contract.
Sign up the 18 year old from Southend and get rid of the Irish guy who does not wish to put the shirt on, and get stuck in.
Get the new ground sorted so we can get enough supporters through the gate to pay the wages for the Prem division.