Midfielder Kuaté could be offered QPR trial



QPR could offer a trial to midfielder Wato Kuaté.

The Cameroon-born 25-year-old is without a club, having recently left Finnish outfit Rovaniemen Palloseura.







He was on Manchester City’s books as a teenager and has since had spells playing in Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

Kuaté returned to the UK for a brief spell with Dundee United in 2017 and is now seeking a move to England.

Championship clubs have been made aware of his availability and QPR are considering inviting him to train with them and potentially get an outing for their development side.







