Warburton on QPR defeat, Willock injury and potential signing

QPR manager Mark Warburton speaks after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

David Marshall was injured, prompting Rangers to look to bring in a keeper on an emergency loan. Chris Willock also went off injured on a tough night for the R’s at the City Ground.

Warburton said: “We had four wing-backs out earlier in the season, which is quite remarkable, and now we have four goalkeepers out. I have never seen anything like it in my life.

“We have to look at the options and we have to move quickly because we play on Sunday.

“We can sign emergency goalkeepers outside of the transfer window, but not from the Premier League. I am not sure if many clubs in the Championship are going to want to help us.

"Phone calls are being made now to see what is available."








