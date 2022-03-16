Willock and Marshall injured as QPR are beaten by Nottingham Forest

Nottm Forest 3 QPR 1 40' Gray 55' Spence 83' Yates 87' Johnson

Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat QPR at the City Ground, where Chris Willock and keeper David Marshall went off injured.

Rangers ended the match with 10 men and Lee Wallace in goal after Marshall was forced to go off after the visitors had made all three substitutions.

Andre Gray put Rangers ahead five minutes before half-time but Djed Spence equalised with a sensational long-range strike before late goals from Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson won the points for Forest.







Willock, a key player for promotion-chasing Rangers, was hurt in a challenge with Joe Worrall and was substituted after initially trying to play on.

He was replaced just after the half-hour mark by Ilias Chair, who was named among the Rangers substitutes.

Luke Amos missed an early sitter when he failed to hit the target from Gray’s cross.

But Gray made no mistake after being set up by Chair’s through ball, firing home from a tight angle.

However, Forest hit back in stunning fashion with Spence’s thunderbolt before Rangers failed to deal with a corner and Yates netted from a couple of yards out.

As QPR pushed forward, a Forest counter-attack led to the hosts’ third goal.

Marshall produced a fine save to deny Cafu at point-blank range but the Portuguese retrieved the loose ball and teed up Johnson, who finished emphatically.

The defeat means Rangers dropped to sixth in the Championship table.

And the injuries are a huge concern given Willock’s importance and the fact that Marshall was playing in the absence of the injured Seny Dieng, with youngster Joe Walsh also currently injured.

QPR: Marshall; Dickie, Dunne, Sanderson; Odubajo, Field, Dozzell (Hendrick 62), Amos (Johansen 64), Wallace; Willock (Chair 31); Gray.

Subs: Mahoney, Adomah, Barbet, Austin.







