QPR looking to bring in veteran keeper Westwood

QPR are looking to sign veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood ahead of Sunday’s game against Peterborough.

David Marshall’s injury has left Rangers facing a keeper crisis as they look to secure a play-off place.

Marshall, playing in the absence of the sidelined Seny Dieng, tore his hamstring in Wednesday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest and is likely to be out for at least six weeks.







Dieng faces a month out with a thigh problem, while youngster Joe Walsh is unavailable because of a hand injury.

Westwood, 37, is a free agent, having been without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

He is expected to undergo a medical on Friday and sign a contract until the end of the season.

The Manchester-born Westwood, a Republic of Ireland international, spent seven years at Wednesday and his career has also included spells at Sunderland and Coventry.







