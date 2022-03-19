QPR boss responds to injured Dykes’ Scotland call-up

Mark Warburton has reiterated that Lyndon Dykes will be unable to play for Scotland in their friendly against Poland later this month despite being called up to the squad.

Dykes has missed the past six games for QPR with a hamstring problem and is set to be sidelined until after the international break.







However, Scotland manager Steve Clarke still named the forward in his latest squad.

Speaking to West London Sport about the call-up, Rangers boss Warburton said: “From our point of view our medical team have been outstanding and have made it very clear to Scotland where we are with Lyndon Dykes.”







