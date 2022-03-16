Nottingham Forest v QPR player ratings

QPR went down to a 3-1 defeat the City Ground against Nottingham Forest. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

David Marshall: 8

Made three outstanding saves before being forced off late in the game with a hamstring injury that could leave Rangers without a fit senior keeper on the books.







Moses Odubajo: 6

Played well in the first half, getting forward well and was defensively sound. But was up against it second half as Forest finished strongly.

Rob Dickie: 6

Kept the in-form Keinan Davis in check, forcing Forest boss Steve Cooper to replace him in the second half. Looked more like himself when bringing the ball out of defence.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Worked hard against a decent forward line that gave the defence little respite. Won his headers and although guilty of sometimes rushing his clearances, it was another solid performance from the Irishman.

Dion Sanderson: 6

A decent return to the side for the on-loan Wolves man, who was tasked with keeping the dangerous Brennan Johnson in check and largely did well against him until the late third goal – blasted in from close range against an injured Marshall. Should have been tighter to Ryan Yates for Forest’s second goal.

Lee Wallace: 6

Had the unenviable task of marking the outstanding Djed Spence and stuck to his task well against a player in outstanding form. Guilty of missing an open goal early in the game when he followed up a shot from Luke Amos. Ended the game in goal after Marshall’s injury.

Luke Amos: 6

Should have put Rangers in front early in the first half but somehow managed to shoot at Ethan Horvath from close range after being found in the box by Andre Gray’s cross. His energy and industry were much needed against a strong Forest midfield. Ran himself to a standstill.

Sam Field: 6

Worked tirelessly in the middle of the park alongside Amos.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Named in the side for the first time in two months as Mark Warburton went for a mobile midfield to counter Forest’s industrious engine room. One or two good moments on the ball, but sometimes he was far too easily bypassed off his shoulder and was replaced midway through the second half.

Chris Willock: 7

Was excellent before forced off after half an hour with a hamstring injury. Forest struggled to contain him whenever he broke forward and he was sorely missed after limping off.

Andre Gray: 7

Scored his third goal in as many games and looked sharp and hungry, causing the Forest defence plenty of problems before opening the scoring with fine finish just before the break. Continued to work hard in the second half but with less service as Forest dominated the final 30 minutes.

Ilias Chair: 6

Set up Gray’s goal with an exquisite pass and filled the void left by Willock’s absence well, but was less influential in the second half as the home side took control.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Used the ball well and tried to get things going after coming on in the second half but never really made it happen as Forest scored late goals.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

Some good touches after coming on in the second half but unable to make any real impression in an attacking sense.

