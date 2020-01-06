Warburton insists QPR duo need to go out on loan

Mark Warburton still intends to send QPR youngster Conor Masterson out on loan.

West London Sport revealed last month than the centre-back, 21, was being lined up for a loan move during the transfer window along with Olamide Shodipo.

Manager Warburton subsequently confirmed that he is keen for Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Masterson to get regular first-team football elsewhere during the second half of the season.

A number of League One clubs have been made aware of his availability and the hope is that he will impress at a lower level in the way Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair did at Wycombe and Stevenage respectively.

And that has not changed in light of Masterson enjoying an encouraging senior debut in QPR’s 5-1 trouncing of Swansea in the FA Cup.

Warburton said: “He did very well but you have to understand the level of Championship football week in week out. Our job is to develop the young players.

“Do you develop by sitting on the bench here, hoping to get five minutes when you’ve got Grant Hall back, Yoann Barbet back, Toni Leistner back? Or do you go out and play 15 games?

“That’s a decision we have to make. Ilias Chair went out to Stevenage last year and people were screaming ‘Why isn’t he at QPR?’

“He (Chair) has developed, played a lot of football, come back and you’re seeing the consequences.

“Players have to be developed and you develop by playing the game. You don’t develop on the training pitch.

“There’s a very good chance Conor will go out on loan if the right opportunity comes along.

“If not, I’ve got no problem using Conor. If they’re in your squad, trust them. If you don’t trust them then don’t put them in your squad.”

Winger Shodipo has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

He came on as a substitute against Swansea – his first appearance since the opening day of the season.

“He’s another player that needs to go and play,” Warburton said.

“You can stick them on the bench and say ‘It’s great to see them on the bench’. Go and play 15 games or 18 games.

“Go and terrorise a (lower) level, come back with rave reviews as Ilias did from Stevenage, have 10 clubs phone in the summer wanting to take you on loan.

“It’s a challenge for these boys to go out. The best players go out and they learn from it.

“David Beckham went to Preston. They have to go through that. Once they’ve done it it really toughens them up and prepares them for Championship football.”

Click here to subscribe to West London Sport’s YouTube channel







