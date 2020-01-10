Dyche unlikely to recall Wells from QPR loan



Burnley manager Sean Dyche is unlikely to recall Nahki Wells despite an injury to Ashley Barnes, Burnley Express reports.

Barnes faces a spell on the sidelines and fellow striker Jay Rodriguez has been laid low by a virus.

There is an option in Wells’ season-long loan at QPR for Burnley to take him back this month.

But Dyche is minded to leave Wells in west London, where he has scored 12 goals this term.

Dyche said: “I don’t think we’ll interrupt him at this moment in time. It seems to be going well, and do you need to affect that?

“We don’t know the situation with Barnesy until Friday and we’ve still got two-and-a-half weeks to make the decision.

“At this early stage, the medical team don’t think it’s a long-term thing, but it may need something doing, so we’ll see then.

“There is a break clause. We try to be as honourable as we can and honour the contract if we say it’s for a season.

“But there’s always a break clause, to suit both teams, and the player.”

Wells’ Burnley contract expires this summer and QPR would like to sign him on a permanent basis.







