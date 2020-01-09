QPR will attack Brentford, says Warburton

By

QPR manager Mark Warburton

Mark Warburton says QPR will look to attack Brentford in Saturday’s derby against his former club.

Both sides are in superb form – the Bees are third in the Championship table and Warburton’s team have beaten Cardiff 6-1 and Swansea 5-1 in their past two games.

And Rangers’ ex-Brentford boss says his opposite number Thomas Frank will be aware of the attacking threat the visitors will pose at Griffin Park.

“I don’t think we’ve sat back in a game this season. I think you have to play your game,” Warburton said.

“You have to respect the opposition – they’re a very good team. They’re at home, have a tremendous home record and are a really good footballing team.

“I’ve got enormous respect for Thomas Frank and we know what we face. But they’ll also know they face a good QPR team.”

Barbet still out

Meanwhile, Warburton says Yoann Barbet will miss the game against the defender’s former club is still a couple of weeks away from a return.

Barbet as spent almost three months out of action – his last appearance was in October’s 2-2 draw with Reading.

Warburton confirmed: “He’s not ready. He sustained a nasty injury so he’s probably a couple of weeks away.”

