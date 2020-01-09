QPR will attack Brentford, says Warburton

Mark Warburton says QPR will look to attack Brentford in Saturday’s derby against his former club.

Both sides are in superb form – the Bees are third in the Championship table and Warburton’s team have beaten Cardiff 6-1 and Swansea 5-1 in their past two games.

And Rangers’ ex-Brentford boss says his opposite number Thomas Frank will be aware of the attacking threat the visitors will pose at Griffin Park.

“I don’t think we’ve sat back in a game this season. I think you have to play your game,” Warburton said.

“You have to respect the opposition – they’re a very good team. They’re at home, have a tremendous home record and are a really good footballing team.

“I’ve got enormous respect for Thomas Frank and we know what we face. But they’ll also know they face a good QPR team.”

Barbet still out

Meanwhile, Warburton says Yoann Barbet will miss the game against the defender’s former club is still a couple of weeks away from a return.

Barbet as spent almost three months out of action – his last appearance was in October’s 2-2 draw with Reading.

Warburton confirmed: “He’s not ready. He sustained a nasty injury so he’s probably a couple of weeks away.”

