QPR v Swansea player ratings

QPR are through to the FA Cup fourth round after demolishing Swansea. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 5-1 win.

Liam Kelly: 6

A comfortable return to the side for the recalled keeper, who had little to do as Rangers dominated.

Todd Kane: 7

Got forward to good effect and delivered the cross to Jordan Hugill for the opening goal.

Conor Masterson: 7

Calm and composed on his senior debut. Now set for for a spell out on loan in order to gain more first-team experience.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Gave the ball away for Swansea’s goal. Otherwise pretty solid.

Lee Wallace: 7

Impressive at both ends of the pitch and scored with a cracking volley. His right-footed strike was described by boss Mark Warburton as as rare as Halley’s Comet and “like Lord Lucan riding Shergar.”

Dominic Ball: 6

Quietly effective in midfield, where he competed well and used the ball sensibly.

Josh Scowen: 7

Scored with a sublime volley from the right-hand side of the penalty area – the pick of some superb Rangers goals.

Marc Pugh: 6

Lacks the dynamism of some of Rangers’ other – younger – attacking players, but he was neat, tidy and linked play nicely.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 8

Brilliant again. Robbed former QPR man Jake Bidwell to score and was a threat throughout. Has pace and skill and his end-product is improving.

Ilias Chair: 8

Great to watch and is growing in stature all the time. Went close with a couple of efforts on goal and delivered a teasing free-kick for Hugill to make it 3-0.

Jordan Hugill: 8

A good day for the striker, who scored twice – with a fine volley and far-post finish – and gave Swansea’s defence constant problems.

Olamide Shodipo: 6

Lively after coming on as a substitute for his first appearance since the opening day of the season, Had a strike tipped over seconds after his introduction. Youngster Deshane Dalling was also bright after coming in for the final 10 minutes for his senior debut and there was a debut too for injury-time substitute Joe Gubbins.







