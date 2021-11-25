QPR to snap up Spurs youngster? And should they recall Bonne?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Ian McCullough and Ben Kosky discuss whether QPR should recall Macauley Bonne from his loan spell at Ipswich.

It comes after Bonne made it clear he does not want to return – and Mark Warburton responded by reminding him that he belongs to Rangers, who pay his wages.

Other issues discussed include the win over Huddersfield, Monday’s trip to Derby, Tottenham youngster Rafferty Pedder having a trial with the R’s and the injuries among the squad manager Warburton is currently having to contend with.







