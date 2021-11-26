Johansen among QPR players battling to be fit for Derby game

QPR boss Mark Warburton is cautiously optimistic Stefan Johansen will be fit to face Derby after he limped off in the 1-0 win against Huddersfield on Wednesday.

The Rangers skipper sustained an impact injury in the glute area in the final minute of the match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Johansen is one of four players who will be assessed by the medical staff before the squad head to the East Midlands on Monday to face the Rams at the Ipro Stadium.

Andre Gray, Lyndon Dykes and Moses Odubajo have all missed the wins over Luton and Huddersfield but Warburton believes the extra day’s break due the match being played on a Monday may work in their favour.







“I hope very much Stefan is OK, I thought Wednesday was his best performance of the season,” Warburton said.

“I am waiting on him, Lyndon, Moses and Andre so let’s see how they all are. But because the games are now every five days it give you a couple more days to recover from those knocks.

“If we were playing on Saturday then certain boys wouldn’t be available.”

Meanwhile, defender Jordy de Wijs is likely to be sidelined until the new year.

De Wijs continues to struggle with a calf injury and is now not expected to be available this side of Christmas.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has been beset by injuries since joining the R’s, initially on loan.

Those injuries include a previous calf problem, which the current issue is unrelated to.

De Wijs was signed from Hull City on a permanent deal in the summer, having impressed when available to play during his loan spell last season.

He has started 11 Championship matches this term and 20 in total since his arrival in west London in January.







