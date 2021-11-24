QPR v Huddersfield player ratings

​Luke Amos’ late winner took QPR up to fourth in the Championship table. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-0 victory over Huddersfield.







Seny Dieng: 8

Produced a fine fingertip save in the closing moments to ensure the three points, having earlier twice saved at his near post when Rangers were under pressure.

Rob Dickie: 8

Solid at the back, always looked to spring forward and sent a long-range effort narrowly wide in the second half.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Had an excellent game at the heart of the Rangers defence. Denied Lewis O’Brien with a fabulous challenge – one of a host of duels he won.

Yoann Barbet: 7

A weak touch back to Dieng almost let in Fraizer Campbell, but otherwise Barbet was impressive – and went close to scoring when his first-half header hit the bar.

Albert Adomah: 7

Back to form after a relatively muted display against Luton. Always a threat on the right.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Had a tidy game in midfield before going off in the second half. The highlight of his performance was a clever pass through to Charlie Austin, who fired straight at the keeper.

Stefan Johansen: 8

Involved in much of Rangers’ best work, setting up chances for Austin and Ilias Chair as well as having a shot of his own saved.

Lee Wallace: 7

His recent return has been a real boost for the R’s. Tireless on the left and always seems to get where he needs to despite a lack of pace.

Ilias Chair: 7

Bright throughout, but missed a great chance when he shot over after being teed up by Johansen.

Chris Willock: 8

Continues to impress. Was always a problem for the Huddersfield defence and set up the goal with some great work on the right.

Charlie Austin: 7

Missed a couple of decent chances but worked hard up front, creating space for Willock and Chair.

Luke Amos: 8

A lovely moment for Amos, who headed in the winner to cap his impressive recent return from long-term injury.







