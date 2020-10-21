QPR v Preston player ratings

Two penalties – both conceded by Lee Wallace – sent QPR to a 2-0 defeat at home to Preston. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 6

Although the Rangers goalkeeper didn’t get near either of the penalties he faced, it was hard to find fault with his general performance. He looked particularly sound on crosses.

Osman Kakay: 6

Kakay struggled in aerial battles and, although he got forward repeatedly, it was to fairly little effect – apart from a clever ball over the top for Macaulay Bonne early in the game.

Rob Dickie: 6

Emil Riis Jakobsen’s movement posed several problems for Dickie, who somehow avoided giving away a penalty more blatant than the two that were given after a shirt-tug on the Danish forward.

Yoann Barbet: 6

The Frenchman won a good number of challenges, but he was left floundering when Jakobsen squandered a good chance to put Preston 2-0 up early in the second half.

Lee Wallace: 5

Both penalty awards against Wallace looked questionable, but the challenges were clumsy – and just as much of a concern was the way the left-back was beaten for pace on more than one occasion.

Dominic Ball: 5

Often slow to react and conceding possession too easily, the midfielder generally looked off the pace and it was no surprise to see him withdrawn in favour of Albert Adomah just before the hour.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Cameron’s passing was variable – the short, simple stuff usually worked out fine but anything more ambitious tended to go astray. He and Ball seemed to get in each other’s way at times.

Tom Carroll: 7

Along with Ilias Chair, Carroll was the only Rangers player who threatened to make things happen, showing his experience and delivering some incisive balls into the Preston penalty area.

Ilias Chair: 7

Looking sharp in the opening exchanges, Chair’s first touch frequently fooled the Preston defence and, despite being less influential after the break, it was still surprising to see him leave the field with 20 minutes to play.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 5

So often the winger lives up to his first name – but this was not one such occasion. He seemed to be lacking spark and a dreadful first touch let him down when AAdomah set him up in the closing stages.

Macaulay Bonne: 5

Battling manfully in the lone striker’s role with little support, Bonne failed to get much change out of the visitors’ defence and might have done better with the few half-chances that came his way.

Albert Adomah: 6

Replacing Ball for the final half-hour, Adomah put in some good crosses and was unlucky not to mark his home debut with an injury-time goal, robbing Andrew Hughes before firing against the post.

Chris Willock: 6

Another home debutant after Rangers sent him on in place of Chair with 20 minutes to go, but that wasn’t really enough time for Willock to make a significant impact on the game.







