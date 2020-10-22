Hamalainen given four-year contract by QPR

QPR have given Niko Hamalainen a new four-year contract.

The 23-year-old left-back has been with Rangers for six years and made just one league start for the club.







He did, however, play first-team football while on loan at Kilmarnock last season.

Hamalainen previously spent time on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge and in his native United States, with Los Angeles FC.

Born in Florida, he joined QPR in 2014 and has played international football for Finland, where his father is from.

Hamalainen’s Rangers deal was due to expire next summer but he is now under contract until 2024.

His first-team prospects have been boosted by the recent departure of Ryan Manning.







