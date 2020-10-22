Warburton on QPR defeat, Wallace’s errors and the latest on Dykes
QPR manager Mark Warburton reacts to his side’s 2-0 defeat at home against Preston.
It was a frustrating night for the R’s, who were beaten by two penalties – both given away by Lee Wallace.
Warburton was frustrated by the way the penalties were conceded and his team’s response to going behind.
On a brighter note, he suggested that striker Lyndon Dykes, who has missed the past two games with a thigh problem, is likely to return against Birmingham on Saturday.
brian
22/10/2020 @ 12:11 pm
we need midfield enforcer a bit of bite to push the lad on .were just to weak
ernie
22/10/2020 @ 11:29 am
SAME OLD STORY FROM A CRAP TEAM MANGER NEED TO BE SACK WE SAME OLD EXCUSE FROM HIM
angryoap
22/10/2020 @ 10:33 am
Sounds like yet another cr*p performance all round (again!) – its becoming a habit.
Even the manager’s after match review is repetitive, boring and predictable.