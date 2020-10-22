Warburton on QPR defeat, Wallace’s errors and the latest on Dykes



QPR manager Mark Warburton reacts to his side’s 2-0 defeat at home against Preston.

It was a frustrating night for the R’s, who were beaten by two penalties – both given away by Lee Wallace.

Warburton was frustrated by the way the penalties were conceded and his team’s response to going behind.

On a brighter note, he suggested that striker Lyndon Dykes, who has missed the past two games with a thigh problem, is likely to return against Birmingham on Saturday.







