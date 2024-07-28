QPR need more attacking signings – Cifuentes

Marti Cifuentes has suggested that QPR need further attacking signings.

Rangers have so far added goalkeeper Paul Nardi and defenders Liam Morrison and Hevertton Santos to a squad that scored just 47 league goals last season. Santos is primarily a right-back but has so far played in a more attacking role.

Slovenia international striker Zan Celar was signed last week but head coach Cifuentes believes more forward options are needed.







“When you look at the acquisitions that we’ve made, they are in the middle or the back line,” he said.

“Hevertton is a right full-back but we are using him as a right winger because that’s where we are. We need more there and hopefully we can keep improving as well.

“We’ve got the players we’ve got, so I’m trying to get the best of all of them. I have a clear idea [of what is needed] and the club knows very well my idea.

“I am aware that we are trying to work and that’s where we are.”

Ilias Chair has not been involved in Rangers’ past three pre-season friendlies, while Lyndon Dykes – recently back from an ankle problem – went off injured in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Reading, potentially depleting Cifuentes’ options further.

Defender Morgan Fox, meanwhile, sat out at the game at Reading, where centre-back Morrison was deployed in midfield in the closing stages, with Sam Field still having his playing time managed after recently returning from injury himself.

Cifuentes explained: “We wanted Sam to play 70-75 minutes and in the end we stretched it to 80.

“We know Liam is a centre-half. I asked him if he has ever played as a six and he told me never. So it’s my fault, but I wanted to give him some minutes.

“Fox was not on the [squad] list because he didn’t feel ready.”







