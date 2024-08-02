QPR trio to miss Brighton game

Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes and Morgan Fox will miss QPR’s final pre-season match.

All three players have sat out recent friendlies and will not be involved in Saturday’s game against Brighton at Loftus Road.

Dykes went off after suffering another ankle injury soon after coming on as a substitute during a friendly at Reading.







The Scotland striker missed Euro 2024 because of an injury to the same ankle and only recently returned to full training.

He still has a chance of being available for Rangers’ first Championship match of the new season, against West Bromwich Albion on 12 August.

But Chair and Fox look highly unlikely to play in that game

“Of the three, Lyndon is closer,” said Marti Cifuentes, who recently admitted that there was a “big question mark” over whether Chair will play against Albion.

Fox’s injury is a blow for the defender, who missed much of last season and is well liked by head coach Cifuentes.

“He had a little bit of discomfort in his back in the last training session before the Reading game,” Cifuentes explained on Friday afternoon.

“He’s now under treatment and hopefully he can be back soon.

“I really value him. He’s a top professional, brings a lot of things to the group and every time he has been on the pitch has been positive for us.

“He was having a good pre-season and it (the injury) is a pity for him. But that’s football – sometimes injuries just come and now our job is to support him and help him to be back as soon as possible.”







