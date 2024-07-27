Dykes injured as QPR lose to Reading in friendly

Lyndon Dykes suffered another injury as QPR lost 1-0 at Reading in a pre-season friendly.

The Scotland striker, who recently returned to action for the R’s after missing Euro 2024 because of an ankle injury, went off soon after being hurt in a challenge just 14 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Zan Celar also came on in the second half for his QPR debut following the Slovenian’s move from Swiss club Lugano, while fellow recent signings Liam Morrison and Heverrton Santos both featured as late substitutes.







Femi Azeez scored for Reading early in the second half after an error by Kenneth Paal.

The left-back made a mess of dealing with Amadou Mbengue’s diagonal ball, enabling Azeez to nip in and shoot past keeper Paul Nardi.

Paul Smyth went close for the visitors in the first half when he fired against the underside of the bar after being put in on goal by Lucas Andersen.

Smyth later had a chance to equalise after being found by Celar’s pass but was denied by keeper Joel Pereira, and Rayan Kolli had a goal disallowed for offside.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback (Dixon-Bonner 80), Field (Morrison 80); Smyth (Dykes 68 (Larkeche 85)), Andersen (Santos 80), Lloyd (Kolli 68); Frey (Celar 59).







