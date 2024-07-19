QPR confirm Celar signing as Armstrong completes move

QPR have confirmed the signing of Slovenia international striker Zan Celar, while Sinclair Armstrong has completed a move to Bristol City.

Armstrong has chosen the Robins over Stoke, who were also keen to snap him up.

Rangers recently took up an option to extent his contract for a year as his deal was due to expire this summer.







The 21-year-old forward not signing a long-term contract alerted a number of interested clubs to his potential availability – and prompted Rangers to let him go.

Dubliner Armstrong joined QPR from Shamrock Rovers four years ago and made 61 Championship appearances, mostly as a substitute, scoring three goals.

Celar, 25, has arrived from Swiss Super League club Lugano.

“I can’t wait to start, join the team, join my new team-mates, start training and start matches,” he told Rangers’ website.







