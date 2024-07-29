QPR close to sealing signing of midfielder Varane

QPR look set to complete the signing of midfielder Jonathan Varane from Spanish club Sporting de Gijón.

The two clubs have been in negotiations since Rangers first made an approach for Varane in January and a deal finally appears to be in place for him to move to west London for around £1.2m.

The Frenchman, 22, has three years remaining on his contract but is currently out of favour and available for transfer.

Varane (pictured on the right above) could make his QPR debut in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Brighton at Loftus Road.








