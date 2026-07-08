QPR agree deal to sell keeper

QPR have agreed a deal for keeper Murphy Cooper to join Plymouth Argyle.

Cooper is set to join the Pilgrims in a move worth up to £500,000. There will be a sell-on clause included in the deal.

Argyle and MK Dons have been vying to sign the 24-year-old – and he is heading to Home Park.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, making eight appearances for the Yorkshire club.

His previous Championship experience came in April 2022, when he made his two first-team appearances for QPR.

Prior to his recent stay at Wednesday, Cooper had spells on loan at Barnsley, Stevenage and Swindon.

He impressed at those clubs, prompting interest from several League One sides during the past couple of years.

Bolton, recently promoted from the third tier via the play-offs, are among the clubs to have previously shown an interest.

Meanwhile, QPR are looking to tie up the signing of Manchester City-bound goalkeeper Pierce Charles on loan – but face late competition from Wrexham.