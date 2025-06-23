Cooper’s new QPR contract and loan move confirmed

Murphy Cooper has signed a new QPR contract and joined Barnsley on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed.

West London Sport revealed on Thursday that the goalkeeper was in line for a new deal and a loan move to Oakwell.

The 23-year-old, previously known as Murphy Mahoney, spent last season on loan at Stevenage, who wanted him to return to them, and there has also been interest from Bolton.

Cooper has made two first-team appearances for QPR and also been on loan at Swindon.

Meanwhile, new head coach Julien Stephan is set to be joined at QPR by Alou Diarra.

And Rangers have received offers from Rapid Vienna and Basel for midfielder Jonathan Varane.