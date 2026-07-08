QPR want keeper Charles but face competition from Wrexham

QPR are looking to tie up the signing of Manchester City-bound goalkeeper Pierce Charles on loan – but face late competition from Wrexham.

The Manchester-born Charles, 20, is set to return to City from Sheffield Wednesday, who signed him from them in 2021.

He has long been on QPR’s radar.

Rangers have previously tried to sign him from Wednesday, and a summer move to City has been in the pipeline for some time, potentially opening the door for a loan move.

But a number of other Championship clubs are keen – and Wrexham have now also made an approach for the Northern Ireland international.

QPR plan an overhaul of their goalkeeper options ahead of the new season and are likely to make at least two signings.

Paul Nardi and short-term signing Ben Hamer have moved on and agreements in principle are in place for Joe Walsh and Murphy Cooper to go elsewhere.

Walsh is set to join Wigan on a season-long loan, while a deal has been agreed for Plymouth to buy Cooper in a deal worth up to £500,000.