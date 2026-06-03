Two clubs interested in QPR keeper

Plymouth and MK Dons are interested in signing goalkeeper Murphy Cooper from QPR.

Cooper, 24, spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, making eight appearances for the Yorkshire club.

His previous Championship experience came in April 2022, when he made his two first-team appearances for QPR.

Prior to his recent stay at Wednesday, Cooper had spells on loan at Barnsley, Stevenage and Swindon.

He impressed at those clubs, prompting interest from several League One sides during the past couple of years.

Bolton, recently promoted from the third tier via the play-offs, are among the clubs to have previously shown an interest.

And Plymouth and MK Dons have now indicated that they are keen to snap up Murphy, potentially on a permanent basis, although a loan deal is also possible.

Murphy would become the third keeper to leave Rangers this summer, with Paul Nardi and Ben Hamer having been released.