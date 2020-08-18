QPR set to complete deal to sign Dykes
QPR are today expected to complete a deal to sign Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes
An offer has been accepted by the Scottish club and Dykes, 24, has been discussing personal terms.
The transfer deal would be worth up to £2m.
Dykes has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Livingston.
LawmanQPR
18/08/2020 @ 7:20 pm
Well said that man. We need a commanding centre have and a strong pair of wing backs, who can then bring through the academy players, not just throw the youngsters in the deepend and tell them to swim the channel straight away. Armbands on 1st then let them develop. Plus we need back up strikers to compete for positions and thus make us more ambitious side going forward.
angryoap
18/08/2020 @ 10:41 am
Dykes & Hugill should work very well, now to sort out the defence and we will be flying.