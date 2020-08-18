Dykes agrees personal terms ahead of QPR move

Lyndon Dykes has agreed personal terms ahead of his proposed move to QPR.

The Australia-born forward, 24, is set to join the R’s from Livingston in a deal worth up to £2m.

An offer for him was accepted by the Scottish club at the weekend.

Dykes (pictured on the left above) has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Livingston.

QPR have also been hoping to bring back Jordan Hugill from West Ham.

However, Norwich have entered talks to sign the striker, who scored 15 goals while on loan at Loftus Road last season.







