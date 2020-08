QPR have had an offer for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes accepted by the Scottish club.

The 24-year-old Australian was left out of Livingston’s squad for their game against Glasgow Rangers after a deal was agreed with the R’s.







That deal would be worth up to £2m – although a number of other clubs have indicated that they are interested in Dykes and could match QPR’s offer.

Dykes has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Livingston.