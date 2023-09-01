Ainsworth declares QPR victory is ‘no flash in the pan’

Gareth Ainsworth insisted QPR’s win at Middlesbrough was no “flash in the pan“ and again predicted that the team will be a surprise package this season.

Rangers have been much improved since a 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day of the season.

Boss Ainsworth pledged that a “winning streak” was on the way following last weekend’s unlucky defeat at Southampton.







They performed well again in a 2-0 success over Boro, with Andre Dozzell and Jack Colback scoring the goals.

And Ainsworth declared: “We’re OK. We’ll surprise people, believe me.

“I did a little graph before the game and showed them where I want them to go. They’ve bought into this upward curve.

“This isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s been sensational and two great goals.”

West London Sport revealed after the Watford debacle that Ainsworth was ditching his direct approach in favour of a different style of play.

Performances have been much better since and Rangers are 17th in the Championship table after the first five matches.

“I had a good look at myself, how I want to play, and the boys are buying into the identity” Ainsworth said.







