Dozzell and Colback score as QPR win at Boro

Middlesbrough 0 QPR 2

Goals from Andre Dozzell and Jack Colback clinched a cracking away victory for QPR.

In-form midfielder Dozzell scored a couple of minutes before half-time with a brilliant left-footed strike from 25 yards into the top left-hand corner – his first Rangers goal.

The visitors had to make a change shortly afterwards when Steve Cook went off injured and was replaced by Jake Clarke-Salter.

But they managed to absorb some second-half pressure and then doubled their lead in the 71st minute courtesy of summer signing Colback’s second goal in as many matches.

After fantastic work on the right by Paul Smyth, Ilias Chair’s shot was blocked and Colback thumped the loose ball beyond former QPR keeper Seny Dieng.

QPR: Begovic; Kakay, Cook (Clarke-Salter 44), Fox (Larkeche 85); Smyth, Field, Colback, Dozzell (Duke-McKenna 85), Paal; Chair (Willock 85); Armstrong (Kolli 72).

Subs not used: Archer, Dixon-Bonner, Adomah, Kelman.







