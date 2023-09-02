Middlesbrough v QPR player ratings

QPR clinched a superb away victory, winning 2-0 at Middlesbrough. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Asmir Begovic: 8

An outstanding performance from the keeper, who produced a number of fine saves.







Osman Kakay: 7

Battled hard on the right of the defence.

Steve Cook: 7

Was having an excellent game but picked up an injury and had to be substituted shortly before half-time.

Morgan Fox: 7

Moved from the left to the middle of the back three after Cook’s exit and did a solid job.

Paul Smyth: 8

A terrific performance. A problem for Boro on the right flank, set up the second goal, and got through plenty of defensive work.

Sam Field: 7

Steady and calming in midfield, particularly during a spell when Rangers had to absorb second-half pressure.

Jack Colback: 8

The summer signing has made a real difference since coming into the side. Scored for the second time in as many games and competed brilliantly.

Andre Dozzell: 8

The in-form midfielder scored with a thumping strike – his first QPR goal – and was again impressive in a more advanced role in front of Field and Colback.

Kenneth Paal: 8

A fine performance on the left. Did well defensively and was always keen to get forward.

Ilias Chair: 7

Sent a first-half effort wide and took up some great positions. Put in some good defensive work as well.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Worked hard up front. Missed a good chance when he didn’t react quickly to a ball in from Smyth. Had another sight of goal when he was denied by former R’s keeper Seny Dieng.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Returned to first-team action as Cook’s replacement and did very well.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Lively up front after coming on for Armstrong in the second half.







