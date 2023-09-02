Middlesbrough v QPR player ratings
QPR clinched a superb away victory, winning 2-0 at Middlesbrough. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Asmir Begovic: 8
An outstanding performance from the keeper, who produced a number of fine saves.
Osman Kakay: 7
Battled hard on the right of the defence.
Steve Cook: 7
Was having an excellent game but picked up an injury and had to be substituted shortly before half-time.
Morgan Fox: 7
Moved from the left to the middle of the back three after Cook’s exit and did a solid job.
Paul Smyth: 8
A terrific performance. A problem for Boro on the right flank, set up the second goal, and got through plenty of defensive work.
Sam Field: 7
Steady and calming in midfield, particularly during a spell when Rangers had to absorb second-half pressure.
Jack Colback: 8
The summer signing has made a real difference since coming into the side. Scored for the second time in as many games and competed brilliantly.
Andre Dozzell: 8
The in-form midfielder scored with a thumping strike – his first QPR goal – and was again impressive in a more advanced role in front of Field and Colback.
Kenneth Paal: 8
A fine performance on the left. Did well defensively and was always keen to get forward.
Ilias Chair: 7
Sent a first-half effort wide and took up some great positions. Put in some good defensive work as well.
Sinclair Armstrong: 7
Worked hard up front. Missed a good chance when he didn’t react quickly to a ball in from Smyth. Had another sight of goal when he was denied by former R’s keeper Seny Dieng.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 7
Returned to first-team action as Cook’s replacement and did very well.
Rayan Kolli: 6
Lively up front after coming on for Armstrong in the second half.