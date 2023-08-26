Ainsworth predicts QPR ‘winning streak’ after unlucky defeat

Gareth Ainsworth insists his QPR side are close to going on a winning run after slipping to a 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

Adam Armstrong’s second-half winner clinched the three points for the Saints but Rangers had plenty of chances to win the game ,with Paul Smyth hitting the bar and Ilias Chair and youngster Rayan Kolli both squandering glorious opportunities to score.

Sinclair Armstrong was also adjudged to be narrowly offside when he netted before half-time after following up Chair’s shot which had been pushed away by keeper Gavin Bazunu.







Jack Colback scored a superb equaliser two minutes after a howler from Asmir Begovic gifted Sam Edozie his first goal for Southampton.

Despite the defeat, Ainsworth felt his side can feel hard done by to come away with nothing – but admitted a lack of cutting edge in front of goal proved to be the difference.

“We just didn’t convert our chances and an £15m striker was the difference. We gave him a chance and he took it, but we limited Southampton to hardly any chances,” he said.

“We were the aggressors again, with chances on target, but we have to convert them.

“These are things I can work on in training – not heart and commitment which everyone was talking about last year.

“That is here, the boys are giving everything on the pitch, but we have to start converting these chances on the pitch.

“We are creating too many not to be converting, but I want to see some goals and the reason we leave with nothing is because of the chance they took in the second half.”

Keeper Begovic was at fault for Southampton’s first goal when he allowed Edozie’s shot to go through him and into the net, but Ainsworth refused to single out his captain for such an awful error.

“I never pick out individuals. It is a team effort and we win and lose as a team,” he said.

“I am super confident we will start a winning streak soon. I thought we were good.

“In the second half we had a 15-20-minute spell where we really took it to Southampton and that was really nice to see against a Premier League side.”







