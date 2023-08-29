QPR youngsters score seven in win at Peterborough

Charlie Kelman and Rayan Kolli both scored twice in a 7-1 win for QPR’s development side at Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Ziyad Larkeche, Rafferty Pedder and Stephen Duke-McKenna also scored for the visitors in a one-sided game.

One of Kelman’s goals came from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box. The striker also hit the bar.

Albert Adomah played in the match at the Weston Homes Stadium, where Kolli came on as a substitute at half-time.

Jake Clarke-Salter was expected to feature but was not involved.







