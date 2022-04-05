Sheffield United v QPR player ratings

QPR’s poor run of form continued with a fourth successive defeat as they went down 1-0 at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Kieran Westwood: 6

Jeered throughout by the home crowd for his Sheffield Wednesday connections, he could do little about the goal – which has been the story of his QPR career so far – after it took a deflection off Lyndon Dykes and Rob Dickie from Ollie Norwood’s shot. Had little to do otherwise.

Albert Adomah: 5

Didn’t really take advantage of of the big pitch by getting forward and for a player who has made a career from beating a man and crossing the ball, he just didn’t do it enough.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Solid display from the Irish defender who dealt well with Ollie McBurnie after being restored to the side. Almost grabbed a late equaliser with a header from a corner that drifted wide.

Rob Dickie: 6

Looked back to his old self at times by bringing the ball out of defence well and kept the Blades forward line largely quiet. However, like the rest of the defence, should have been quicker to go to the ball for the winning goal.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Made one fantastic covering tackle in the first half to deny the rampaging Sander Berger, who was bearing down on goal. Tried manfully to create something in the second half as he tried to get forward, but to no avail.

Lee Wallace: 5

One decent run forward in the first half aside, offered nothing in attack and although he was reasonably solid defensively, he failed to offer enough support to Ilias Chair in attack.

Sam Field: 6

Initially struggled against the energetic John Fleck and Berge but grew into the game and was better in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 6

Caught napping at a short corner that led to the early winner but was Rangers’ most enterprising player in an marginally improved but ultimately fruitless second-half display.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

Missed a good chance on the stroke of half-time to score when he just failed to get his head on a cross from Chair. Neat and tidy without really offering much going forward. Replaced by Andre Dozzell in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

In the side to lead the line but won far too few flick-ons and too often his first touch was poor, and he failed to really test the home side’s defence.

Andre Gray: 5

Worked hard but received little in the way of service on a frustrating night for the striker, who struggled to click with Dykes. Subbed off midway through the second half.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Came on in the second half and, as usual, looked nice on the ball without doing anything with it. Almost gifted the hosts a breakaway second goal with a truly abysmal cross when Rangers had men committed forward looking for an equaliser.

George Thomas: 6

Busy and energetic when he came on as Rangers pushed hard for an equaliser, but didn’t really offer any attacking threat.

Sam McCallum: 6

His first touch was a decent ball forward which almost led to a half chance that Dykes put over the bar. Was an improvement on Wallace when he came on for the final 15 minutes and can feel hard done by not to have started the game.







