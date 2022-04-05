QPR’s dismal slump continues with defeat at Sheffield United

Sheff Utd 1 QPR 0 9' Norwood

QPR’s season – and possibly Mark Warburton’s reign as manager – continued to peter out as they slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Rangers again struggled to create chances and they never looked like scoring after Ollie Norwood’s first-half goal.

They were caught out by a clever corner delivered by John Fleck, with a dummy opening their defence and Norwood firing in with the help of a deflection off Lyndon Dykes.







Warburton’s side have now lost six of their past seven matches and this defeat is a further blow to their fading play-off hopes.

Ilias Chair dragging an effort well wide of the target was the best they could muster in another performance devoid of creativity in the absence of the injured Chris Willock.

QPR: Westwood; Dunne, Dickie, Barbet; Adomah, Field, Hendrick (Dozzell 68), Wallace McCallum 72); Chair; Dykes, Gray (Thomas 68).

Subs not used: Mahoney, Sanderson, Amos, Austin.







