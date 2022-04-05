Warburton: QPR players still believe they can reach play-offs

Mark Warburton insisted QPR’s players still believe they can make the play-offs despite a fourth consecutive defeat.

Rangers’ dismal run continued a against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, where they lost 1-0 and failed to register a meaningful effort on goal.

They have now lost six of their past seven games and remain ninth in the Championship table.







But manager Warburton is adamant there is still a belief that they can get back into the top six.

He said: “Of course there is. If I thought for one second there wasn’t then you’ve got to put your hand up and say so.

“But no; the players are frustrated. They’re an outstanding group. You have good dressing rooms and not so good dressing rooms – and this is a really good dressing room. They’re quality people, not just quality players.

“They’re hurting right now because they know we’ve put ourselves in a difficult position from a really strong position at the end of February.

“All you can do is stick together and play. You go to Preston and Huddersfield and have Derby at home – and we’ve got to go and play.

“We (the top six) have got to play each other. We still have to play Sheffield United at home. We’ve got to play Huddersfield away and we know what we have to do.

“We’ve got six massive games and it’s about staying together and maintaining belief, because teams will drop points. There’s 18 huge points to play for.

“We have to go and deliver performances and get points. Plain and simple.”

Rangers, with Seny Dieng among four keepers out injured and talisman Chris Willock sidelined for the rest of the season, and having recently been without striker Lyndon Dykes, have faded badly in the past couple of months.

Warburton acknowledged that “big injuries” have hit hard, but added that should not be used as an excuse for the slump.

They never looked like finding an equaliser after conceding an early goal when they were caught out by a corner routine and Ollie Norwood scored with the help of a deflection off Dykes.

“We lost 1-0 to a shocking goal to give away to a set-piece we’d practised for, so that’s more than frustrating,” Warburton admitted.

“We started off poorly. We started on the back foot and lost too many duels, didn’t get out to the ball, and made them look a very good team. They had too much of the ball in the first 25-30 minutes.

“The second half was better but again it’s about having that bit of quality, bit of craft or guile, a bit of class in the final third.

“Be it a cross or a clever little ball, we lacked it. We didn’t show enough.”







