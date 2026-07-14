Keeper Murphy completes move from QPR to Plymouth

Murphy Cooper has completed a transfer from QPR to Plymouth Argyle.

Cooper has joined the Pilgrims in a move potentially worth up to £500,000. There is a sell-on clause included in the deal.

West London Sport recently revealed that Argyle and MK Dons were vying to sign the 24-year-old – and subsequently revealed that a deal with Plymouth had been agreed.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, making eight appearances for the Yorkshire club.

His previous Championship experience came in April 2022, when he made his two first-team appearances for QPR.

Prior to his recent stay at Wednesday, Cooper had spells on loan at Barnsley, Stevenage and Swindon.

He impressed at those clubs, prompting interest from several League One sides during the past couple of years.

Bolton, recently promoted from the third tier via the play-offs, are among the clubs to have previously shown an interest.