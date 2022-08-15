QPR complete loan signing of Laird from Man Utd

QPR have completed the signing of Ethan Laird on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

It ends Rangers’ long search for a right-back – a position they have been keen to strengthen in for some time.

They tried in vain to sign Millwall’s Danny McNamara and then pursued a loan move for Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling.







But with the Sterling deal having not been finalised, Laird became available when a planned loan to Watford fell through, prompting QPR to move for him.

He will be in the squad for Tuesday’s home match against Blackpool.

Rangers boss Mick Beale also expects to have Chris Willock and Kenneth Paal back for the Blackpool game, but Luke Amos and Jake-Clarke Salter will not return until next month at the earliest.

Willock and summer signing Paal both missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Beale said: “Kenneth will be available, Chris will be available for some minutes and that is the plan at the moment.

“The ones that won’t be available for the forseeable future are Luke, Taylor Richards and Jake Clarke-Salter, who will be out until possibly after the international break.”







