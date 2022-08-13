Sunderland v QPR player ratings

QPR pulled off an incredible late comeback to draw 2-2 at Sunderland, where keeper Seny Dieng scored a last-gasp equaliser. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 9

Capped off a remarkable fightback to become the unlikely goalscorer and the first-ever QPR keeper to find the net, after coming up for a corner in injury time. Then pulled off a brilliant save to deny Elliott Embleton in the 94th minute. Could do little about either goal after a fine stop to deny Lynden Gooch with Ross Stewart following up the rebound.







Osman Kakay: 6

Produced a superb crunching tackle to dispossess Jack Clarke, but that aside was bypassed too easily on occasions. But once again his effort, commitment and desire to keep plugging away and not go hiding is hugely admirable.

Rob Dickie: 7

Booked for a clumsy challenge midway through the first half and allowed himself to be rolled by Ellis Sims for Sunderland’s second goal. Very good otherwise against the on-loan Everton man, who was subbed after an hour, and the big Rangers centre-back was more than decent in the second half.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Should have been more alert to deny Stewart following up to tap home a rebound but otherwise very good at the heart of the defence as Sunderland’s dangerous front two were well contained in the second half. Made a brilliant block on the line to deny Sunderland a dramatic winner.

Niko Hamalainen: 4

A dire first-half display, but did improve marginally in the second. Looks way out of his depth and was a passive presence on the left side, where he offered next to nothing in an attacking sense – although he did find Lyndon Dykes with a good ball that the striker was unable to make the most of.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Diverted the ball into the path of Simms for the killer second goal on the stroke of half-time. Delivered a couple of decent passes but had his hands full looking after the impressive Alex Pritchard. Not helped by the number of hospital passes from Hamalainen in the first half. Replaced 10 minutes from time.

Sam Field: 6

Worked hard as ever in the middle of the park, trying to put of fires as stray passes from teammates put Rangers in trouble in the first half. Got a second wind in the second half as Sunderland’s midfield grew tired.

Albert Adomah: 5

Missed a glorious chance to put Rangers ahead when he headed over Olamide Shodipo’s cross to the back post. Hooked at the interval for Tyler Roberts.

Ilias Chair: 7

Scored with a brilliant free-kick into the top-left corner from 20 yards out to give Rangers a lifeline. Linked up well at times with Roberts in the second half and he can never be accused of going missing or not wanting the ball. However, he is still guilty of taking too many touches. Set up Dieng’s equaliser with a lovely delivery into the box.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Offered precious little by way of service with so few crosses coming his way to attack. But he linked up play well and set up the move for the best chance of the first half for his side that was spurned by Adomah.

Olamide Shodipo: 5

Given the chance to start and did little to justify the decision. Struggled to beat a man consistently and was far too easily dispossessed – and bar one cross to Adomah he failed to deliver from out wide.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Made a huge difference when he came on for the final 10 minutes. Forced a fine save from keeper Anthony Patterson following a barnstorming run that saw him brush aside Sunderland full-back Denis Cerkin. Forced the corner that led to the equaliser after earlier trying to score with an audacious bicycle kick.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Replaced Johansen and did well in his 15-minute cameo. Used the ball well and was involved in the build-up to the equaliser.

Tyler Roberts: 8

Outstanding after being introduced after half-time. Made Rangers look so much more of a threat going forward and should have scored after finding space in the box but fired wide. Set up the goal for Chair with a fine 70-yard run down the middle and was hacked down on the edge of the box. Will be a very good signing when he gets fully fit.







