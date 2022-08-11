QPR line up loan deal for Man Utd defender Laird

QPR have lined up a potential deal to sign right-back Ethan Laird on loan from Manchester United.

Rangers have been looking at other options after Millwall made it clear they would not sell Danny McNamara to them.

Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling has since been a target but the terms of a loan deal have still not been agreed and Laird, 21, is an alternative.







Rangers have been looking to bring in a right-back for some time and want to make a signing in the next few days.

Laird spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth and previously had loan spells at Swansea and MK Dons.







