QPR reopening contract talks after Osayi-Samuel rejects move

QPR plan to reopen contract talks with Bright Osayi-Samuel after he rejected a move to Club Brugge.

The Belgian outfit recently had a £4.7m bid for Osayi-Samuel accepted but he stalled over the transfer and asked for time to make a decision.







And the winger has now decided that he does not want to make the move.

QPR and the player himself have been hoping that Club Brugge’s offer being accepted would lead to English clubs coming in for him.

Several Premier League and Championship sides have been linked with Osayi-Samuel but none have made an approach.

Crystal Palace, who want QPR’s Ebere Eze, have been considering matching Club Brugge’s offer for Osayi-Samuel but have so far not done so.

In February, Rangers triggered options to extend the contracts of Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning – both players’ deals were due to expire this summer.

Osayi-Samuel rejected the club’s offers of a longer-term contract, prompting QPR to accept an improved bid from Club Brugge, who previously had an offer of £3m rejected.

Contract talks between Rangers and Osayi-Samuel were called off on the understanding he would be moving on.

But he will be invited to resume discussions when the R’s squad report for pre-season training next week.

However, so far there has been no indication from the Osayi-Samuel camp that he intends to commit his long-term future to the club.

Manning has similarly kept his options open, although talks with his representatives are continuing.

The Irishman has been linked with several clubs but so far there has been no sign of any concrete interest.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and West Ham remain the only clubs to have made approaches for Eze despite others being linked with the forward.

And QPR remain keen to wrap up a deal to sign Luke Amos from Tottenham on a permanent deal.







