Ainsworth insists Willock is not about to leave QPR

Gareth Ainsworth has insisted that Chris Willock was not absent from the squad at the weekend because of an imminent move from QPR.

There has been speculation about Willock’s future for some time and it was fuelled by the forward not being involved against Cardiff on Saturday.

He was in line to play against the Bluebirds but picked up a knock in training on the eve of the game.







Ainsworth told the club website: “Chris Willock had a minor knock. There’s no transfers going on or anything.”

Middlesbrough and more recently Bristol City are among clubs to have been linked with Willock, who has a year remaining on his contract.

Rangers have so far received no approach for him.







