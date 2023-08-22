Transfer gossip: QPR among clubs linked with Hayden

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving QPR…

QPR are among clubs looking to bring in Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden, it is claimed.

Football Insider reports that Hayden has been made available and that the R’s are keen to snap him up.







Middlesbrough, West Brom and Millwall are also said to be interested in him.

Willock speculation

Bristol City are the latest club to be linked with Chris Willock.

The forward has a year of his QPR contract remaining and has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including Middlesbrough.

Rangers have not received any approaches for Willock with the end of the transfer window approaching.

But Football League World claim Bristol City, who signed Rob Dickie from QPR earlier this summer, have “tricky winger” Willock on their radar.

It comes after the Robins sold Alex Scott to Bournemouth in a deal reported to be worth £25m.

See also: Ainsworth insists Willock is not about to leave QPR







