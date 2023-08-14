Ainsworth plans changes for QPR’s cup tie against Norwich

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth admits his team selection for the Carabao Cup tie against Norwich will be made with Saturday’s league game against Ipswich mind.

Rangers were due to play the Canaries last week, but because of a new pitch being laid at Loftus Road the match was rescheduled to this Wednesday.







Boss Ainsworth secured a much-needed three points at Cardiff on Saturday following the 4-0 humiliation at Watford on the opening day of the season, but is likely to rest several of the team that won 2-1 in the Welsh capital.

Recent signing Ziyad Larkeche is likely to make his debut.

Taylor Richards and Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who came on as substitutes at Cardiff, are also in contention to start.

“The league is the priority, without a shadow of a doubt,” Ainsworth said.

“I try and not change it up too much, I do like being in the cups and winning breeds winning, and you don’t want a nasty feeling after a game on Wednesday.

“But it will be a challenge for some of the boys to step up and do what they did at Cardif,f so we will readdress the legs. There will be a slight eye on Ipswich on Saturday.”







