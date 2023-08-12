QPR win at Cardiff as Ainsworth’s change of direction pays off

Cardiff 1 QPR 2 34' Armstrong 65' Paal 78' Ugbo

Sinclair Armstrong scored his first goal for QPR as Gareth Ainsworth’s change of direction paid off.

Kenneth Paal also scored in a fine win for Rangers, who, with new signing Steve Cook making his debut, held on after Ike Ugbo pulled a goal back for Cardiff.

West London Sport revealed in the wake of last weekend’s 4-0 hammering at Watfrd that boss Ainsworth was ditching his direct tactics in favour of more of a passing style.







And his side duly produced a transformed performance and earned a deserved victory.

Paul Smyth created the opening goal, chasing what looked a lost cause on the right and robbing Callum O’Dowda before teeing up Armstrong for a simple tap-in from a couple of yards out.

Rangers rode their luck after the interval when Aaron Ramsey fired against the bar.

But then the outstanding Armstrong set up the all-important second goal.

Armstrong did brilliantly on the flank and pulled the ball back for Paal, who netted with a lovely first-time strike.

Rangers faded after Armstrong and Smyth went off and had to ride their luck late on.

Ugbo gave the Bluebirds hope by slotting home after being set up by O’Dowda – and they hit the woodwork again in the final minutes, this time when Mark McGuinness’ effort struck the bar.

QPR: Begovic, Kakay, Cook, Fox, Paal, Field, Dozzell, Chair (Richards 88), Smyth (Adomah 77), Armstrong (Dixon-Bonner 73), Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Gubbins, Duke-McKenna, Kolli, Larkeche, Aoraha.







