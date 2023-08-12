Cardiff v QPR player ratings

QPR clinched a first win of the season with a 2-1 triumph at Cardiff. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Asmir Begovic: 6

Was never totally convincing. Could have done better dealing with the cross that led to Cardiff’s goal, which led to a nervous final 15 minutes for his side. His insistence on belting the ball downfield in that late spell did little to ease the pressure as a desperate Cardiff kept winning the ball back with ease.







Osman Kakay: 7

Looks so much more at home on the right of a back three than as a right-back or wing-back. A typically wholehearted display and he played his part in holding out against an intense late Cardiff push for an equaliser.

Steve Cook: 8

A very assured debut in the middle of the back three and made Rangers look a much more solid defensive unit than at Watford last week. Used all his experience late in the game as the team held on for a crucial three points.

Morgan Fox: 7

A much improved display after a chastening debut at Watford. Looked much more comfortable on the left of the defence and was largely untroubled until a late Cardiff push for an equaliser.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Scored Rangers’ decisive second goal with a brilliant first-time finish from the edge of the box following a 50-yard run to join the attack. Grew in confidence as a result of that, after being given some testing moments by former Rangers youngster Josh Bowler earlier in the game.

Sam Field: 7

The heart and soul of the Rangers’ midfield. Won tackles, used the ball well when he had it at his feet and relished a physical battle.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Like many others in a QPR shirt, produced a much-improved performance. Although there are occasions he can be bypassed in midfield too easily, he worked hard and had some nice moments on the ball. Deserves credit for making a crucial interception late in the game that thwarted a Cardiff attack.

Ilias Chair: 7

Worked hard trying to make things happen and it paid off when he orchestrated the move that led to Paal’s goal shortly after Cardiff hit the bar, when he picked the ball up on the right, brought it upfield to find Sinclair Armstrong, who crossed for the Dutchman to score.

Paul Smyth: 8

Did superbly well as right wing-back and created the Rangers’ opener by robbing Callum O’Dowda inside the box and squaring for Armstrong to score. Ravaged with cramp in the final 15 minutes after getting up and down the field from the opening whistle.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Tireless performance up front. Won numerous flick-ons, which often came to nothing, and went close to scoring when his bullet header from a Paal free-kick was tipped over by Jak Alnwick.

Sinclair Armstrong: 9

Made his full debut against Cardiff last season and caused no end of problems – just like he did in this game. Finally broke his goalscoring duck. Showed great awareness to set up Paal’s strike with a smart low cross pass that deceived the Cardiff defence. Superb before limping off with cramp.

Albert Adomah: 5

Brought on to replace Smyth and showed a lack of composure that belies his veteran status. Gave the ball away and was booked for a needless challenge on the touchline to hand the hosts a free-kick from a dangerous position deep in stoppage time.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Came on for the exhausted Armstrong as Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth shored up the midfield. Worked hard to help preserve the lead as Cardiff pushed hard in 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Taylor Richards: 6

Introduced after Chair limped off late in the game. He had to dig in defensively to help grind out the win.







